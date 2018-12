The City of Kosciusko has appointed a new city attorney and city prosecutor.

Jason White was appointed city attorney and Doug Crosby was appointed as the new city prosecutor.

Aldermen approved those hires during Tuesday’s board meeting.

George Dorrill had previously held both positions for the city, but he is retiring at the end of the year.

Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft said the city will hold a swearing in ceremony for both White and Crosby in early 2019.

Audio: Kosciusko  Mayor Jimmy Cockroft