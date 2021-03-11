City of Kosciusko Building Official announces resignation

The City of Kosciusko Building Official has announced his resignation.

After serving for the past 11 years, Brent Busbea told BreezyNews that he recently submitted his resignation from the position effective April 1.

“I can’t thank the city enough for allowing me to do this job for all these years and I wish much success to the city in the future,” Busbea said in a Facebook post.

In that same Facebook post, Busbea said he accepted a job offer in the private sector. Additionally, he will take over as Mayor of Sallis later this year after long time mayor Jack Ables decided to not seek reelection.

The Kosciusko Building Official is responsible for implementing building and zoning codes within the city. That person is also in charge of public hearings on unclean properties.

The Kosciusko Board of Aldermen is expected to vote on Busbea’s resignation during its next meeting Tuesday, March 16.