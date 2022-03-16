City of Kosciusko considers mending smoking ordinance

The City of Kosciusko is considering make a change to its smoking ordinance.

During this week’s meeting of the Board of Aldermen, the owners of Spring Street Cigars asked the board to consider changing the ordinance to allow a smoking lounge inside their proposed new store in downtown Kosciusko.

The city’s current ordinance outlaws smoking in pretty much all indoor businesses, but the proposed addition would allow for the shop to have a small area where smoking would be allowed inside.

The addition reads: Smoking Lounges engaged in the sale and use of cigars and/or pipes that are located within a stand-alone building that allows commercial use. Buildings that physically adjoin adjacent buildings but are located on a separate legal lot shall be considered stand-alone if physically separated by a firewall or some other impenetrable boundary. Areas with a building that are separated by a Condo Declaration are not considered stand-alone.

The complete smoking ordinance can be seen HERE.

Aldermen took no action on the proposed ordinance in this week’s meeting, but are expected to vote on it during the April 4 meeting.

Spring Street Cigars owns cigar shops in Tupelo, Oxford, Starkville, Southaven, and Booneville. The Mississippi based company plans to open its shop, smoking lounge, and a small distribution warehouse at 108 E Washington St.

The building (pictured below) previously housed the law office of Rosalind Jordan.

Audio: Mayor Tim Kyle spoke on the smoking ordinance during this week’s Minute with the Mayor on The BreckFast Show