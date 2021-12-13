City of Kosciusko cracking down on unclean properties

The City of Kosciusko is cracking down on unclean properties.

During a recent episode of Minute with the Mayor, Tim Kyle clarified what makes a property unlcean.

“Just debris, trash, and wrecked vehicles in yards,’ said Kyle. “Some of these houses are vacant or have been vacant for a while. Sometimes some of them have been burned and never been removed.”

Unclean properties are addressed with public hearings during meetings of the Kosciusko Board of Aldermen.

The property owner is allowed to speak on why the property may have been neglected and if he or she has any plans to clean it.

Aldermen will them vote for the city to clean the property or to give the owner more time to work on it.

“We’re just trying to clean our community up and make it more presentable.”