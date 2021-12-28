City of Kosciusko has a redesigned website

The City of Kosciusko website has a new look.

The site is designed and hosted by U.S. Next, which handles websites for several cities and counties throughout the state.

Aldermen voted in September to redesign with website. Mayor Tim Kyle said the old site was out of date and hadn’t been updated in close to 10 years.

A fresh new homepage, a link to view city ordinances, and updated pages for city departments highlight just a few of the changes to the site.

There’s also information for voters and a list of local job openings.

Visit the website at www.kosciusko.ms.