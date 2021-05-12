City of Kosciusko hiring a dispatcher

The City of Kosciusko is hiring.

The Public Safety Dispatcher is a full-time position in the Kosciusko-Attala 911 center; performs public safety communications and dispatch duties for local emergency responders and handles 911 emergency telephone calls; works regularly scheduled night and shift work year-round.

Applicants must be 21 years of age, have a valid driver’s license and must have a high school diploma or GED.

Applications may be picked up from the Kosciusko-Attala 911 Center in the Kosciusko Police Department or Kosciusko City Hall.

For more information, call 662-289-3132.