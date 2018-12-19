City of Kosciusko honors two 30-year employees (audio)

The City of Kosciusko honored two of its longest tenured employees Tuesday night.

During its final meeting of 2018, the Kosciusko Board of Aldermen passed resolutions for Jimmy Earl Hull and George Dorrill.

Dorrill has worked for the city for 33 years as city attorney and prosecutor.

In April, Hull celebrated his 30th year with the city, most of which he spent with the Cemetery Department.

Both Dorrill and Hull will be retiring at the end of the year.

A reception for Hull will be held Friday, Dec. 21 from 2:00 – 4:00 pm at Kosciusko City Hall.

Audio: Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft