City of Kosciusko increasing pay for volunteer firemen

Pay is going up for volunteer firemen in Kosciusko.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the board of aldermen voted to increase pay for different call outs.

The current pay for volunteers is $20 for every call they work.

Under the new pay scale, volunteers would get $50 for responding to a working fire/all call and $35 for car fires, grass fires, and wrecks.

Additionally, the new pay scale adds a $25 extended option that is paid at the discretion of the fire chief.

Kosciusko Fire Chief Duane Burdine said he hopes this increase in pay will help attract more volunteers, particularly younger volunteers.

Another reason for the increase is to help improve the city’s fire rating from a 6 to a 5, which could decrease insurance rates to city residents.

 

