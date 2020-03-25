City of Kosciusko issues resolution relating to COVID-19

The City of Kosciusko has passed a resolution addressing coronavirus and the executive order issued Tuesday by Governor Tate Reeves.

The Mayor and Board of Aldermen approved the resolution Wednesday morning during a special called meeting.

The resolution reflects the guidelines outlined in the governor’s executive order.

THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen of the City of Kosciusko, as follows:

The following regulations shall take effect at 12:00 AM on March 26, 2020 and shall run until 12:00 AM on April 1, 2020, unless extended or otherwise modified or amended by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen prior to the expiration of said time. All “non-essential businesses” shall hereby limit the total number of persons inside their respective establishment to no more than ten (10) people at any given time. This number shall include the employees of such business and the prospective customers. In addition, all non-essential businesses must comply with all current recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Mississippi State Department of Health concerning COVID-19. “Non-essential businesses” are those businesses which do not provide daily basic necessities and examples would include barber shops, beauty shops, nail salons, gyms, recreation centers, florists and all other retail stores not specifically listed as an “essential business” herein below. All “essential businesses” are hereby allowed to operate as normal at this time, but are strongly cautioned to comply with the current recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Mississippi State Department of Health concerning COVID-19. “Essential businesses” help to provide daily basic necessities and examples would include medical and health care facilities, grocery stores, gas stations, banks, convenience stores, laundry mats and dry cleaners, discount and dollar stores, hardware stores, electrical stores, plumbing stores, auto parts stores, building material stores and day care centers. All restaurants shall hereby close their dining and bar areas effective immediately. Any other business which sells prepared food and provides a dining or seating area must immediately close such dining or seating area of the business as well. Restaurants and other businesses which sell prepared food may continue to operate by way of take-out, drive-through, curbside service or other delivery method. The Kosciusko Fire Chief and Kosciusko Police Chief are hereby directed to use all resources as and when may be necessary to ensure that the regulations contained in this resolution have been satisfied and for the enforcement of same. Any violation of these regulations shall be subject to the penalties provided under Mississippi Code Annotated Section 33-15-43 (1972, as amended). All citizens are cautioned to stay home unless it is a necessity for them to leave. When either at home or in public, citizens should wash their hands thoroughly; avoid touching their faces; sneeze or cough into a tissue or the inside of their elbow; disinfect and clean frequently; and practice social distancing of at least six (6) feet. If you feel sick or exhibit the symptoms of a fever, cough or shortness of breath, please stay away from others and contact or visit medical personnel immediately. The Mayor and Board of Aldermen reserve the right to alter or amend this resolution as may be necessary based upon any change in circumstances or new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the Mississippi State Department of Health.

The complete resolution can be viewed here.

For any questions or concerns, call Kosciusko City Hall at 662-289-1226.