City of Kosciusko mobile food vendor and heavy truck ordinances

The City of Kosciusko is considering adopting two new ordinances.

One ordinance (mobile food vendor) would provide more oversight and guidelines to food trucks operating inside the city limits.

The other ordinance (NO THRU TRUCKS) would restrict 18-wheelers and other large trucks from driving through downtown Kosciusko unless they are making a delivery.

The mobile food vendor ordinance can be viewed HERE.

Click HERE for the truck ordinance.

Both of the ordinances can also be viewed at Kosciusko City Hall.