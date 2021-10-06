City of Kosciusko park pavilions can be rented again

Pavilions at Kosciusko City Parks are once again available to be be rented.

During Tuesday night’s meeting, the Kosciusko Board of Aldermen voted to start allowing the pavilions to be booked for events.

The board voted in August to suspend rentals due to the increasing case count of COVID-19.

There are no additional guidelines from the city when it comes to masks being used at the pavilions.

Mayor Tim Kyle said on The BreckFast Show that the decision for masks or any other COVID-19 protocols will be up to the person who rents the pavilion.

Call 662-289-1226 for more information.