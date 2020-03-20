City of Kosciusko parks closed to organized events and practices

The City of Kosciusko has announced that all city parks are closed to organized events and practices.

The announcement was made Friday morning on the city’s Facebook page.

All playground and exercise equipment will be taped off.

Dixie Youth baseball and softball programs are suspended, but not cancelled.

The walking tracks will remain open, but it’s recommended for you to continue to follow the social distancing guidelines of remaining 6-feet away from other people.

For more information, call Kosciusko City Hall at 662-289-1226.