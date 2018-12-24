City of Kosciusko releases results of annexation study (audio)

The City of Kosciusko has the results back from a lengthy annexation study.

Members from Central Mississippi Planning and Development presented the study to the Kosciusko Board of Aldermen Tuesday night.

The study focuses on six areas adjacent to the Kosciusko city limits that were looked at for possible annexation.

Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft says the board will review the study over the next few weeks and discuss any possible annexation ideas after the first of the year.

The complete annexation study can be viewed here.

Audio: Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft