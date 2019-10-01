City of Kosciusko sets date for Trick-r-Treating

The City of Kosciusko has set the official day for Trick-r-Treating.

Mayor Jimmy Cockroft announced that the official day will be Thursday, Oct. 31.

Several Trick-r-Treating events are being planned for that day.

The Kosciusko Attala Partnership will host the annual Safety Parade around the square and Junior Auxiliary of Kosciusko will host its annual carnival at the Kosciusko Jr. High School practice field.

For more information on the Safety Parade and other fall/Halloween events in Kosciusko, call the KAP office at 662-289-2981.