City of Kosciusko to celebrate Constitution Week

September 17-23 is Constitution Week, the 242nd anniversary of the signing of the Constitution of the United States.

Large framed copies of the Constitution and the Bill of Rights are on display at the Attala County Library, Kosciusko Junior High School and Kosciusko High School.

Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft and the Kosciusko Board of Aldermen Proclamation have passed a proclamation proclaiming the city’s celebration of Constitution Week.

When you hear the Cultural Center’s Bell ring at 3:00 pm Tuesday, September 17, it will be joining bells across the nation ringing at the same time in commemoration of the signing of our country’s Constitution.