City of Kosciusko to purchase building adjacent to Strand Theater (audio)

The City of Kosciusko has voted to purchase a building adjacent to The Strand Theater on N Madison Street.

Mayor Jimmy Cockroft said the Board of Aldermen voted during its last meeting to approve the purchase.

The building that was purchased currently houses the offices of The Star Herald and storage units downstairs.

The reasoning behind the move is to have more space for the ongoing renovation of The Strand theater, which will be the new site of the Mississippi Museum of the American Indian.

Cockroft said the building will be used for restrooms, storage, and office space so more room in The Strand can be dedicated to the museum.

The Star Herald will move its office to another location.

Audio: Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft