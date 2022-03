The City of Kosciusko is taking back over sewer operations.

During this week’s board meeting, aldermen voted to end the city’s partnership with Maintenance Systems Incorporated (MSI).

The city had used MSI to manage the city’s sewer/wastewater systems for the past two years.

Mayor Tim Kyle said the city isn’t unhappy with MSI’s service, but it would just be cheaper for the city to resume operations of the sewer systems.

Hear more from Kyle in the audio file below: