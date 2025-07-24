City of Kosciusko warns of door-to-door scam

The City of Kosciusko has posted a notice warning residents of a door-to-door scam.

A door-to-door salesman was telling people that the city is requiring the kind of security systems he was selling, but that’s not true.

The notice from City Hall says there have been reports that the man claimed to be approved or recommended by the city as part of a crackdown on crime, which is also not true.

The city says this particular individual has been told to stop making that sales pitch, but urges caution with any similar door-to-door sales schemes, especially those which ask for personal information.