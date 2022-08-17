City of Kosciusko working on medical marijuana ordinance

The City of Kosciusko is working on a medical marijuana ordinance.

Attorney Jason White presented the proposed ordinance Tuesday night to the Kosciusko Board of Aldermen.

The Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act passed earlier this year by the Mississippi legislature sets most of the regulations for the industry, but cities and counties do have the ability to set some additional guidelines.

“Basically, you can’t really treat or regulate a dispensary any differently than you would a pharmacy,” said White.

One thing the city can set is signage located at a dispensary.

The city’s proposed ordinance would prohibit any outdoor advertising from having “depictions of cannabis plants or cannabis products.” This would prohibit stores from having a marijuana plant/leaf on its sign. Additionally, the ordinance prohibits any signage that depicts smoke, the act of smoking, or any image that suggests or represents a product.

Other regulations covered in the ordinance include requiring any “cannabis related” business to have an odor prevention plan to keep odor from leaving the facility, requiring the Planning Commission to approve any dispensary that wishes to be located next to a residential zone, and setting which industrial/commercial zones where the products can be grown, sold, and disposed.

A public hearing for the ordinance will be held prior to the next aldermen meeting Tuesday, Sept. 6. After that hearing, the board will vote whether or not to adopt the ordinance.

The complete ordinance can be viewed HERE.

Audio: Kosciusko Mayor Tim Kyle speaks about the city’s proposed medical marijuana ordinance.