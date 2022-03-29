City takes bids on S Huntington Street project

The City of Kosciusko has taken another round of bids on the South Huntington Street project.

Mayor Tim Kyle said three bids were turned in Monday.

Those bids were taken under advisement and the aldermen will discuss the bids during the next board meeting on April 5.

This is the second round of bids on the project, which will see a walking/biking path added to both sides of the street from Hwy 35 to near the library.

The city first took bids on the project in August 2021, but all the bids came in around $900,000 over the estimated cost of the project, which was just over $1 million.

Audio: Tim Kyle – Sept. 22, 2021 “Minute with the Mayor”