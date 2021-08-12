City warns to beware of a pack of dogs

The City of Kosciusko is asking the public to be on the lookout for pack of loose dogs.

Mayor Tim Kyle said this pack of dogs has attacked and killed smaller animals in the community.

According to Kyle, some of the dogs in the pack appear to be yellow labs. A few of the dogs also have collars, leading authorities to believe they belong to someone in the city.

“Kosciusko has an ordinance against loose dogs, so please make sure your dogs are confined,” said Kyle.

Anyone that sees these dogs or has any information, is asked to called City Hall at 662-289-1226. Calls after working hours should be made to Kosciusko Police Department