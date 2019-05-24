MHP to enforce Click It or Ticket campaign through Memorial Day weekend

The annual Click It or Ticket campaign went into effect Monday and will continue through June 2nd.

Local law enforcement say they will be out in full force, especially Memorial Day weekend, operating checkpoints to make sure people are using seatbelts and child restraints.

From 2013 to 2017, seatbelts saved an estimated 69,000 lives in the U.S. Nationally, the seatbelt use rate in 2017 was right at 90 percent.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol also has plans in place for enhanced patrols this weekend. The Memorial Day holiday officially starts at midnight Friday and continues through Monday night.

MHP is participating in Operation Care, the Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort, is a national effort to increase officer presence on interstates and federal highways.