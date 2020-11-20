Click it or Ticket is In Effect

The Click it or Ticket Campaign is on high alert. And Law Enforcement will be on the roads from now through November 29th to make sure you are wearing your seat belt. the goal of this initiative is to keep drivers and passengers safer on our roads.

An early study for 2020 suggests that during the COVID-19 public health emergency, driving patterns and behaviors changed significantly. Of those drivers who remained on the roads, there was more risky behavior, including people not wearing seat belts. In 2019 almost 10,000 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants died in a crashes across the US. Don’t be a statistic.

The Safest Way to Buckle Up

Always place the shoulder belt across the middle of your chest and away from your neck, and place the lap belt across your hips, not your stomach. You should never put the shoulder belt behind your back or under your arm. And remember: always buckle up.