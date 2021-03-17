Closings announced due to weather

This is a list of are businesses and services that will close early due to the severe weather expected across central Mississippi today.
- The Attala County Library will close at noon.
- Frank’s Chevrolet will close at 1:30.
- The Citizens Bank is closing at 1:30.
- Renasant Bank is closing at 3:30.
We will continue to update this list throughout the day today.
Information on delays/closings can be emailed to [email protected] or can be texted to 662-289-1011.
