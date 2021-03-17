Home » Local » Closings announced due to weather

Closings announced due to weather

Posted on

This is a list of are businesses and services that will close early due to the severe weather expected across central Mississippi today.

  • The Attala County Library will close at noon.
  • Frank’s Chevrolet will close at 1:30.
  • The Citizens Bank is closing at 1:30.
  • Renasant Bank is closing at 3:30.

We will continue to update this list throughout the day today.

Information on delays/closings can be emailed to [email protected] or can be texted to 662-289-1011.

Continue to monitor Breezy 101 and Breezynews.com for the latest on this weather system.

