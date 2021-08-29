Closings announced due to weather

This is a list of schools, businesses, and services that will close or delay opening Monday due to the threat of severe weather from Hurricane Ida.

Attala County School District – No Monday classes

– No Monday classes Kosciusko School District – No virtual classes Monday

– No virtual classes Monday Central Holmes Christian Schoo l – No Monday classes

l – No Monday classes Holmes Community College – No Monday classes

– No Monday classes Leake Academy – No Monday classes

– No Monday classes Williamsville Christian Academy – No Monday classes

– No Monday classes Baptist Medical Clinic Kosciusko – Closed Monday

– Closed Monday Attala Steele – Closed Monday

– Closed Monday Waste Management – No garbage pickup in Durant, Winona, Kosciusko, Carthage, or Attala County.

We will continue to update this list throughout the day today.

Information on delays/closings can be emailed to [email protected] or can be texted to 662-289-1011.

