Closings announced due to weather

This is a list of schools, businesses, and services that will close or delay opening Monday due to the threat of severe weather from Hurricane Ida.
- Attala County School District – No Monday classes
- Kosciusko School District – No virtual classes Monday
- Central Holmes Christian School – No Monday classes
- Holmes Community College – No Monday classes
- Leake Academy – No Monday classes
- Williamsville Christian Academy – No Monday classes
- Baptist Medical Clinic Kosciusko – Closed Monday
- Attala Steele – Closed Monday
- Waste Management – No garbage pickup in Durant, Winona, Kosciusko, Carthage, or Attala County.
We will continue to update this list throughout the day today.
Information on delays/closings can be emailed to [email protected] or can be texted to 662-289-1011.
