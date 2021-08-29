Home » Local » Closings announced due to weather

Closings announced due to weather

Posted on
This is a list of schools, businesses, and services that will close or delay opening Monday due to the threat of severe weather from Hurricane Ida.
  • Attala County School District – No Monday classes
  • Kosciusko School District – No virtual classes Monday
  • Central Holmes Christian School – No Monday classes
  • Holmes Community College – No Monday classes
  • Leake Academy – No Monday classes
  • Williamsville Christian Academy – No Monday classes
  • Baptist Medical Clinic Kosciusko – Closed Monday
  • Attala Steele – Closed Monday
  • Waste Management – No garbage pickup in Durant, Winona, Kosciusko, Carthage, or Attala County.

We will continue to update this list throughout the day today.

Information on delays/closings can be emailed to [email protected] or can be texted to 662-289-1011.

Continue to monitor Breezy 101 and Breezynews.com for the latest on this weather system.

Submit a Comment