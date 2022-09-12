College and Career Fair planned for Oct. 20

A college & career fair will be held at Holmes Community College The Attala Center on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Both the Attala County and Kosciusko City school districts will host the event. The day is for Juniors and Seniors and will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Students will be allowed to meet and speak with local and statewide representatives from a variety of colleges, universities, businesses, and industries.

They may take advantage of this time to ask representatives questions and gather information about jobs and education.

Any business that would like to participate in the College and Career Fair may contact the schools’ counselors (See Flyer).