College and Career Fair set for Tuesday, Oct. 24

A college & career fair will be held at the Holmes Community College The Attala Center in Kosciusko on Tuesday, Oct. 24th.

Both the Attala County and Kosciusko City school districts will participate in the event. The day is for Juniors and Seniors and will be from 8:45 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Students will have the opportunity to meet with local and statewide representatives from a variety of colleges, universities, businesses, and industries. They may take advantage of this time to ask representatives questions and gather information about jobs and education.

Any business that would like to participate in the College and Career Fair may contact the schools’ counselors.

