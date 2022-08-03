Commissioner Presley talks refund checks for Entergy Mississippi customers – How to get yours

Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley announced that customers of Entergy Mississippi can begin signing up today to receive their refund of $80 via check by visiting Entergy’s website.

Customers have until August 17th to do so using their “MyEntergy” account. Those who do not elect to receive a physical check will automatically receive an $80 credit on their September Entergy bill.

These refunds are a result of the Public Service Commission’s (PSC) action in the closing of litigation filed by PSC that produced a settlement valued at $300 million.

According to Entergy Mississippi, an estimated $200 million will be used to offset high fuel prices being incurred to generate electricity, an estimated $35 million will go toward the one-time $80 refunds, and the rest will be seen in the form of lower bills in the coming years.

Commissioner Presley says, “I fought to make sure that customers of Entergy would have the opportunity to get a one-time check of $80 rather that a bill credit, it they wanted it. Mississippians are being hit by record inflation, high gas prices and this $80 can help the family budget during these hard economic times. Customers who want to get that $80 check in the mail can start signing up today and we will make sure they get the refund they are due.”