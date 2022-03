The City of Kosciusko has announced a planned Clean-Up Day.

The date is set for Saturday, April 23 from 9:00 am – noon.

Volunteers will be that morning at the Attala County Coliseum.

All trash can be taken to the Waste Management garbage can that will be onsite at the coliseum.

For more information, contact the Kosciusko City Hall at 662-289-1226.

Audio: Mayor Tim Kyle on Minute with the Mayor