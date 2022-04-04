Community Engagement Council meeting set for April 7

HomeAttalaCommunity Engagement Council meeting set for April 7

The Attala County School District Community Engagement Council invites the public to attend their next meeting on Thursday, April 7, at 5:30 p.m. at the Ethel High School Cafeteria.

The Community Engagement Councils are intended to be community-based and independent.

The councils are charged with the duty and responsibility to build strong, healthy communities. In order to build strong, healthy communities it is necessary, among other things, to create a quality public education delivered to students in healthy schools that are accessible to all children, regardless of race, class, status, gender or disability.

For more information, contact Leslie Dees at 662-251-0802

