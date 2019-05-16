A Community Fair Explosion set for June 22 will be at the Attala County Coliseum. The members of Mt Pilgrim MB Church have organized an event that will introduce the community to valuable resources that are available here in Attala County. The day will begin with a light breakfast at 8:30 am. Speakers for the event will be from:

Healthcare Initiatives

MDHS

Education

Job Placement

Medicaid

City & County Government

Law Enforcement and Safety

Veterans

Entrepreneurship & Small Business

Representatives from each topic will share information. The public is encouraged to attend to learn more about the resources that are available locally. Lunch and child care will be provided. For more information contact 662-417-7053, or 601-624-4306.