Community morns the loss of a Beloved Pastor

Al made his first Bible talk when he was 9 years old at his home congregation at The Boxwood Church of Christ in Merryville, LA. He was preaching full time when he was 16 years old at Bilbo & Roberts St. Church of Christ in DeRidder, LA.

Other places he has preached full time include, Mayfield Church of Christ in Saltillo, MS, Skyline Church of Christ in Tupelo, MS, Yazoo City Church of Christ, Rolling Fork Church of Christ, Poplar Springs Church of Christ in Clarksburg, TN, and South Huntington St Church of Christ, Kosciusko MS.

He also helped start Churches in Forest, MS, Crystal Springs, MS, and Meridian, MS.

At the time of his death, he was serving as an elder at the South Huntington St Church of Christ.

He Studied at Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson,TN, and

Harding Graduate School in Memphis, TN.

Al was a devoted student of God’s word and a man of prayer.

In 1971 Al and June moved to Kosciusko, MS. Then In 1978, he started a religious publication, The Magnolia Messenger, at the church in Kosciusko. He served the role as editor, and he thanked God everyday that he was able to do this work. Al had never planned on retiring.

Al was a preacher, a publisher, and a pilot. One of his loves was flying. He even piloted his son’s airplane the afternoon of his accident.

Al Franks was a faithful gospel preacher for 70 plus years. He was blessed to preach the Sunday before he passed away. He spoke from his heart about Paradise and how we need to be ready for that day. We can rest assured that Alfred L Franks is now resting in the arms of Jesus in that beautiful place called Paradise.