Community Revival Set for this Week

Everyone is invited to attend community revival services this week. On Wednesday meet at Carson Ridge Baptist Church at 7 pm with Bro. Lyn Cain as the speaker. On Thursday, visit with New Hope Baptist with Rev. Brian Oakes as the speaker. On Friday night we will be at Ebenezer Baptist Church at 7 pm with Bro. Kenny Gentry as the speaker. Doty Springs Baptist will host the revival on Saturday night at 6 pm and Pastor Tony Fortenberry will be the speaker. The final night of this Community Revival ends on Sunday night at 6pm at Zama Baptist Church with Bro. Chris O’Daniel. Each night we will sing songs of praise with congregational hymns. Join us an be revived!

