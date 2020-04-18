Concealed weapon and other recent arrests

On 04-16-2020, Deantra A. Nance, a 20 year old b/m from Kosciusko was arrested on Dr. MLK, Jr. Drive for Carry of Concealed Weapon by Captain Tommy Pender.

On 04-15-2020, David A. Burns, a 28 year old w/m from Kosciusko was arrested on Fenwick Street for Suspended Driver’s License and No Proof of Insurance by Officer Robert Overby.

On 04-15, 2020, Christopher D. Erving, a 34 year old b/m from Kosciusko was arrested on Old Vaiden Road for Possession of Marijuana and No Driver’s License by Investigator Martin Roby.

On 4-13-2020, Jessie Sullivan, a 26 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for (Felony) and Possession of Paraphernalia on Hillcrest Drive by Officer Wilbert Nelson.

On 4-8-2020 Marlon Montero, a 21-year-old from Pensacola FL, was arrested on Highway 12 East by Officer Lucas Smith.

On 4-7-2020, Nicholas Allen, a 27-year-old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for 4 counts of Domestic Violence and Possession of Paraphernalia on South Wells Street by Lt Matt Ward.

On 4-7-2020 Shaniqua Young, a 27-year-old b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Suspended Drivers License and No Insurance on Veterans Memorial Drive by Lt. Matt Ward.

On 4-5-2020, Ladazya Luckett, a 21 year old b/f from Camden was arrested for Shoplifting at Walmart by Officer Wilbert Nelson.

On 04-02-2020, Jeremy G. Vowell, a 26 year old w/m from Carthage was arrested on Veterans Memorial Drive for Simple Assault by Officer Casey Pounders.

On 4-1-2020, Corwin Tucker, a 29 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony) at Cannonade Apartments by Lt. Matt Ward

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The arrest records published are not an indication of guilt or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by Kosciusko PD.