Congratulations to KHS Who’s Who

Mr. KHS (Robert Pickle) Mrs. KHS (Brittlyn Gillum)

Bottom row left to right

Kimora Winters (Sophomore Beauty), Bailey Powers (Sophomore Beau), Morgan Brown (Freshman Beauty), Martavion Miller (Freshman Beau), Brent Zachery (Senior Most Talented), D’Naylah Williams (Senior Most Athletic Girl, Senior Most Talented Girl), Robert Pickle (Mr. KHS, Senior Most Athletic), Brittlyn Gillum (Mrs. KHS, Senior Best Dressed Girl, Senior Best All Around Girl), Thomas Sims (Senior Best Dressed Boy), LaMonika Veasley (Senior Wittiest Girl), Terrance Wilkes (Senior Class Favorite Boy, Senior Wittiest Boy) Rozalyn Fuller (Junior Class Favorite Girl), Reggie Carter (Junior Class Favorite Boy)

Top row left to right

Kortnie Montgomery (Sophomore Class Favorite), Ryan Tillman (Sophomore Class Favorite), Aiden Howard (Freshman Class Favorite), Julie Yang (Freshman Class Favorite), J’Kwon Mapp (Senior Friendliest Boy), Alex Holmes (Senior Most School Spirit Boy), Jalon Hightower (Senior Most Dependable Boy), Konnor Denley (Senior Best All Around Boy, Senior Most Intellectual Boy), Adley Jernigan (Senior Most Intellectual, Senior Most Likely to Succeed) Cooper Black (Senior Most Likely to Succeed Boy),Reid Hutchinson (Senior Class Favorite Girl, Senior Beauty), Haley Olive (Junior Beauty), Branden Allen (Junior Beau) [not pictured: RaMaya Brown (Senior Friendliest Girl, Senior Most Dependable Girl, Senior Most School Spirit Girl) and Peyton Odom (Senior Beau)]