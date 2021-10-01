Congress Avoids Shutdown, Your Congressmen Have Their Say

WASHINGTON–Both the U.S. House and Senate agreed on a bill to avoid a federal government shutdown Thursday, at the last minute.

The legislation to raise the debt limit has been delayed.

“I think this is now our time to make sure that we are being good stewards of the taxpayer’s dollars,” said Congressman Michael Guest, a Republican, on WAPT-TV, following the vote. He told Boswell Media last week that he is against raising the debt ceiling because the federal government has accrued too much debt.

Both Republicans and Democrats are responsible for that.

“I don’t believe raising the debt ceiling without some sort of offset, some sort of spending cut somewhere else, I don’t think that’s fiscally conservative,” he said Thursday.

Congressman Bennie Thompson, a Democrat, said he’s okay with raising the debt ceiling, though we are $28 trillion in debt.

“Only 3% of our debt has been accrued under President Biden – 97% was incurred under previous administrations. Addressing the debt limit is not about future spending – it is about meeting obligations the government has already incurred,” he said on Twitter.

The federal government is now funded with a continuing resolution through Dec. 3. Some people refer to the process as kicking the can down the road.