Construction Technology Updates

Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech student Jon Cochran, who is a second year construction technology student, is staying busy constructing and designing projects. Some of the projects include a step stool, bench, paper towel holder, frame for photography backdrop, and a desk drawer.

Other second year construction students have received National Center for Construction Education & Research (NCCER) certifications in the areas of Core, Construction Site Safety, and Core Curriculum. NCCER certification means that the student is highly trained, knowledgeable, and qualified to do the job anywhere in the country. These students are Cyrus Rone, Jon Cochran, Ty Adams, Tyquentis Wade, Larry Townsend, Jayson Cannon, Robert Ballard, Nikierya Dotson, and Brent Bell.

Pictured is Jon Cochran with the desk drawer that he constructed.