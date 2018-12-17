Contempt of court and other recent arrests

On 12-14-2018, James D. Riley, a 43 year old b/m from Sallis, was arrested for suspended drivers license 2nd offense, careless driving and child restraint law on Knox Road by Lt. Josh Pinkard.

On 12-14-2018, Don P. Moore, a 60 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for suspended driver license and no proof of insurance on East Jefferson Street by Officer Wilbert Nelson.

On 12-13-2018, Jeremy Lowe, a 22 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court on West Adams Street by Officer Toweeka Ferguson.

On 12-09-2018, Bobby (Danny) Taylor, a 49 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for felony possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia on Veterans Memorial Drive by Lt. Cody Williams.

On 12-08-2018, Destiny Steen, a 19 year old b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court on Love Street by Officer Toweeka Ferguson.