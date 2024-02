On 2-5-2023, Tayveon Rimmer, a 21 year old b/m from Kosciusko was arrested for Disobeying a Police Officer and Resisting Arrest on Wildwood Terrance by Captain James Ward.

On 2-4-2023, Anthony Newman, a 34 year old b/m from Batesville was arrested for Contempt of Court by Captain James Ward.

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by the Kosciusko Police Department.