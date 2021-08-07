Contraband in Prison and Domestic Violence Arrests in Attala and Leake Counties

RYAN S BRANCH, 28, of Sallis, Warrant, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MDOC. Bond N/A, N/A.

RAY D BROOKS, 19, of Lena, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Vehicle Insurance, Seatbelt Violation, CPD. Bond $674.25, $674.25, $418, $52.

GEORGE E BUSBY, 65, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO. Bond N/A.

PARKER B COLEMAN, 22, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court, KPD. Bond $0.

GERALD D FLEMING, 34, of Sallis, DUI – 1st, Improper Equipment, KPD. Bond $1,800, $400.

ARZELIUS R HART, 26, of Canton, Running a Stop Sign, Driving on Wrong Side, Reckless Driving, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, No License, No Insurance, Improper Equipment, CPD. Bond $660, $220, $228, $218, $418, $418, $218.

DAVID HUGGINS, 43, of Ethel, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

ROBERT ICKOM, 51, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, No License, No Insurance, KPD. Bond $2,600, $1,000, $800.

ORLANDO F KINCAID, 42, of Carthage, Warrant, Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, No Tag, LCSO. Bond $2,500, $500, $500, $500.

SEQUOYAH S LEWIS, 25, of Philadelphia, Contraband in Prison, Bench Warrant, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A.

ANGELA B MARTINEZ, 30, of Carthage, Warrant, LCSO. Bond N/A.