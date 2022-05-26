HomeAttalaContraband in Prison and Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala

Contraband in Prison and Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala

STEVEN R MOBBS, 29, of Carthage, Contempt of Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

LAMARIO PRIMER, 32, of Goodman, Bench Warrant, KPD.  Bond $0.

 

JAMICHAEL K ROBINSON, 23, of Courtland, Contraband in Prison, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

STYVEKKA S THOMPSON, 26, of Ethel, Felony Bond Surrender, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

KRISTEN D TUBBY, 33. of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Bench Warrant X 2, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, CPD.  Bond $1,000, $0 X 2, $0, $0.

 

CHRISTOPHER WALKER, 29, of Jackson, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000.

 

RANDY WHITE, 38, of Carthage, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MDOC.  Bond N/A.

 

ISIS N WILLIAMS, 28, of Walnut Grove, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Driver’s License, LCSO.  Bond $5,000, $1,000.

