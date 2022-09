Monday, September 26, 2022

6:39 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance that occurred at a residence on South Huntington St near Bobo St.

2:25 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department was dispatched to Attala Rd 4975 for a grass fire that started as a controlled burn but got out of hand. Firemen got the fire contained around 3 pm.