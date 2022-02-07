Controlled Burn Goes Rogue in County

9:53 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a shoplifter at Tractor Supply.

1:15 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department were dispatched to Attala Road 1010/King Road off Highway 35 South. A controlled burn got out of hand and started spreading toward nearby structures (homes, sheds, etc.). Attala County Fire Department contained the fire.

4:39 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department and McCool Volunteers were dispatched to a vehicle fire on Attala Road 2262 in the McCool area. It was reported that a tree cutter was on fire.