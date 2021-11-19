Home » Attala » Coronavirus Advice For the Holidays

Coronavirus Advice For the Holidays

FOREST, Miss.–Of the five coronavirus deaths reported in Mississippi over the past day, one was in central Mississippi, in Scott County.

Cases have been down significantly in the past month. But, state health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs is still warning people to take the virus seriously and get the vaccine.

“If you’re driving out of state or people are coming into town, know where to get a test. Know where to get monocolonal antibody treatment. You want to have that information when it’s available to you,” said Dobbs, both vaccinated and masked, talking to WTOK News Center 11, at the Meridian Republican Women’s lunch Thursday.

Dobbs said he believes the vaccine is the best way to prevent death or serious illness from coronavirus.

“Covid vaccine is pretty good at preventing transmission, but it’s fantastic at preventing death.”

Dobbs said there’s no problem with getting the vaccine and a flu shot at the same time.

