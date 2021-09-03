Coronavirus Blamed for Another Central Miss. Death

STATE WIDE–Mississippi reported 3,850 new coronavirus cases over the past day, with 17 more deaths. One of those deaths was in central Mississippi, in Scott County.

The Miss. Dept. of Health said that 97 percent of the new cases were reported in people who had not been vaccinated, and that 90 percent of the hospitalizations and 84 percent of deaths in the state were among people who had not been vaccinated.

Today MSDH is reporting 3,850 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 17 deaths, and 157 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

The number was one of the highest counts this week.

Earlier in the week and last week, state epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said there are some indications that the Delta variant, now the dominant strain of the virus, may be levelling off. You may see numbers coming down, but that is likely to take time.