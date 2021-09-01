Coronavirus County May Be Off Thanks to Ida; Three Central Miss. Deaths

KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–The count for coronavirus cases is likely off because of coronavirus, said the Miss. Dept. of Health, on their Twitter page. Testing sites run by the department in central and south Mississippi, were closed Monday and Tuesday because of the storm.

The state reported 1,111 new cases over the past day, with 48 deaths.

Those deaths included three people in central Mississippi: one in Neshoba County; one in Holmes County and one person in Scott County.

Today MSDH is reporting 1,111 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 48 deaths, and 170 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 436,722 cases, 8,409 deaths, and 1,162,099 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/xbXj0MFiCs — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) August 31, 2021

Senator Roger Wicker said Tuesday that he was over the virus. Wicker, 70, credited the vaccine with his having mild symptoms, and said he hopes other people with get the COVID shot.

You can do that today and tomorrow at Baptist Memorial Hospital Attala. A vaccine drive is being held from 1 to 4 p.m. today and beginning at 8:30 tomorrow morning. You can go to the lobby to get the shot. It’s no cost to you, but you should still bring your insurance card and ID.