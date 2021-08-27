Coronavirus in Central Miss.; Where You Can Get a Shot

CARTHAGE, Miss.–Two more people in Leake County and one person in Neshoba County have died from coronavirus. Those deaths were reported in the past day along with 3,425 New cases. No deaths were reported in Attala County.

Today MSDH is reporting 3,425 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 34 deaths, and 178 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 423,599 cases, 8,214 deaths, and 1,133,096 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPQkuS pic.twitter.com/FRorFzbtoq — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) August 26, 2021

You can get a vaccine in Carthage Sunday beginning at 1 at First Baptist Church. You do not have to pay anything, but bring your insurance card if you have one.

The vaccination clinic is sponsored by the Miss. Dept. of Health.

The Mississippi Braves have postponed their games against Pensacola through Sunday because of contact tracing and positive cases with members of the organization, according to a news release.