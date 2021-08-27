Home » Attala » Coronavirus in Central Miss.; Where You Can Get a Shot

Coronavirus in Central Miss.; Where You Can Get a Shot

Posted on

CARTHAGE, Miss.–Two more people in Leake County and one person in Neshoba County have died from coronavirus. Those deaths were reported in the past day along with 3,425 New cases. No deaths were reported in Attala County.

You can get a vaccine in Carthage Sunday beginning at 1 at First Baptist Church. You do not have to pay anything, but bring your insurance card if you have one.

The vaccination clinic is sponsored by the Miss. Dept. of Health.

The Mississippi Braves have postponed their games against Pensacola through Sunday because of contact tracing and positive cases with members of the organization, according to a news release.

