Coronavirus Numbers Jump; Two Deaths in central Mississippi

KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–Coronavirus is not done with us yet. In the past day the Mississippi numbers are higher than they’ve been in quite a while, with 1,670 cases reported and 33 deaths.

That includes one person ion Attala County and one person in Holmes County.

Today MSDH is reporting 1,670 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 33 deaths, and 30 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 503,322 cases, 10,057 deaths, and 1,368,029 persons fully vaccinated. Full COVID-19 information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/jUFbhlfeki — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) October 26, 2021

The jump is more than three times the number of cases reported Tuesday, which was 555.

The Miss. Dept. of Health did not offer an explanation for the sharp increase.