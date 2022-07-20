Countdown to Kickoff – Ethel Tigers

HomeLocalCountdown to Kickoff – Ethel Tigers

This week on the Boswell Media Sports Countdown to Kickoff presented by Moore’s Pharmacy : Ethel Tigers head football coach Adam Smith joins us to speak about his background in coaching, the unique offense the Tigers put on the field, and mentions some of the Tigers’ key players for the upcoming season.

2022 Ethel Tigers Football Schedule: 
  • Aug. 26– at Clarkdale
  • Sept. 2– at Enterprise-Lincoln
  • Sept. 9 – vs McAdams
  • Sept. 16  – vs East Rankin Academy
  • Sept. 23 at Leake County
  • Sept. 30  – vs French Camp Academy
  • Oct. 7 – at Hamilton
  • Oct. 14 – vs Sebastopol
  • Oct. 21 – vs West Lowndes
  • Oct. 28  – at Vardaman
  • Nov. 3 – at Noxapater

