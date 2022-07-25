Countdown to Kickoff – Holmes Community College Bulldogs

This week on the Boswell Media Sports Countdown to Kickoff presented by Moore’s Pharmacy : We introduce you to first year head coach of the Holmes Community College Bulldogs Marcus Wood and we take a look at the Bulldogs 2022 coaching staff and schedule.
2022 Holmes CC Bulldogs Schedule
Sept. 1– at Pearl River
Sept. 8 – at East Central
Sept. 15 – vs East Mississippi
Sept. 24 at Coahoma
Sept. 29 – vs Northeast
Oct. 6 – at Itawamba
Oct. 13 – vs MS Delta
Oct. 20 – at Northwest
Oct. 27 – vs Southwest