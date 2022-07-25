Countdown to Kickoff – Holmes Community College Bulldogs

HomeAttalaCountdown to Kickoff – Holmes Community College Bulldogs

This week on the Boswell Media Sports Countdown to Kickoff presented by Moore’s Pharmacy : We introduce you to first year head coach of the Holmes Community College Bulldogs Marcus Wood and we take a look at the Bulldogs 2022 coaching staff and schedule.

2022 Holmes CC Bulldogs Schedule
  • Sept. 1– at Pearl River
  • Sept. 8 – at East Central
  • Sept. 15  – vs East Mississippi
  • Sept. 24 at Coahoma
  • Sept. 29  – vs Northeast
  • Oct. 6 – at Itawamba
  • Oct. 13 – vs MS Delta
  • Oct. 20 – at Northwest
  • Oct. 27  – vs Southwest

